This suggests that the strong ETF inflows have rather been associated with safe-haven appetite, which leads to downside risks as the negotiators continue to work towards a ceasefire.” Information on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD safe-haven buyers could be forced to offload in a vacuum – TDS - March 28, 2022
- Gold Stock News: Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU) Generates Multi-Kilometre Epithermal Gold Target at Ranch - March 28, 2022
- Gold price forecast as BOJ bond purchases strengthens US dollar - March 28, 2022