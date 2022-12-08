Gold price is seeking a cushion near $1,780.00 as US Dollar dwindled on the Fed policy outlook. The cautious market mood amid uncertainty over Fed’s policy outlook is impacting risky assets. A policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seeks cushion above $1,780 as Fed policy outlook muddles US Dollar - December 7, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 8 Dec 2022: Prices dip mildly as dollar rebounds; traders eye US Fed for rate hike cuts - December 7, 2022
- Gold inches lower as dollar ticks up - December 7, 2022