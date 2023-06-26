Gold price (XAU/USD) has climbed marginally above the crucial resistance of $1,930.00 in the London session. The precious metal is looking for stability above $1,930.00 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing pressure. The USD Index has corrected to near 102.63 as the investing community is mixed about further monetary policy by the Fed.
