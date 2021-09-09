Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick or find acceptance above the $1,800 mark and dropped to two-week lows on Wednesday. This comes on the back of the previous session’s sharpest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seems vulnerable, $1,775 area holds the key for bulls - September 9, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades lower; all eyes on ECB for cues - September 9, 2021
- Gold, Silver Prices Decline On Weak Global Cues - September 9, 2021