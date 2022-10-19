Gold slides to a three-week low on Wednesday amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets trigger a fresh leg up in the US bond yields and lift the buck. A modest pullback in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seems vulnerable near multi-week low amid rate hike jitters - October 19, 2022
- On Dhanteras, Gold Prices To Be Higher Than Last Year But Sales Expected To Rise - October 19, 2022
- Good time to buy gold as prices dip before Diwali and industry predicts surge - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post