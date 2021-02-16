Weaker DXY lends support to XAU/USD but the daily chart warrants caution. Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its three-day decline but struggles to find its feet amid the upbeat market mood. The reflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees a dead cat bounce, with death cross in play - February 16, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher, Rs 47000 crucial support - February 16, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds but not out of the woods yet, levels to watch – Confluence Detector - February 15, 2021