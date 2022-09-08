The Fed is prepared to make growth sacrifices for bringing price stability. Falling gasoline prices may weigh pressure on headline US inflation data. Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees a downside to near $1,700, US Inflation hogs limelight - September 8, 2022
- Gold Technical Analysis: Price Of Gold Is Trying To Recover - September 8, 2022
- ARIS GOLD RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATIONS FROM ISS AND GLASS LEWIS ON THE PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH GCM MINING - September 8, 2022