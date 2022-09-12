Lower consensus for US CPI is resulting in a sell-off in the precious metal. The headline US CPI is seen lower at 8.1% vs. 8.5% reported earlier. Gold price (XAU/USD) is witnessing a steep fall after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees a downside towards $1,700 on lower consensus for US Inflation - September 12, 2022
- Gold Rates Remain Unchanged, Silver Rates Fall On Monday. Check Latest Rates in Top Cities Here - September 12, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on subdued dollar; U.S. inflation data looms - September 11, 2022