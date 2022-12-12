Gold price takes offers to renew intraday low, snaps four-day uptrend. Cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events, recession woes favor XAU/USD bears. Bearish RSI divergence on four-hour chart adds strength to the downside bias.
