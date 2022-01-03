Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers eye $1,815 support amid firmer USD

Update: Gold (XAU/USD) remains depressed around intraday low close to $1,825, down 0.25% intraday during early Monday’s trading. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays a pullback from a six-week high …
