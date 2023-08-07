As per our Technical Confluence indicator, the Gold Price remains well beneath the jungle of resistances surrounding $1,940-60, which in turn joins a comparative space towards the south before hitting $1,915 support to lure the XAU/USD sellers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation – Confluence Detector - August 7, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal inches higher after steep losses amid higher US yields and dollar index - August 7, 2023
- Gold off 3-week lows as investors brace for US inflation test - August 7, 2023