Gold price seesaws after a downbeat week-start amid firmer United States Dollar, Treasury yields. Hawkish Federal Reserve talks, cautious optimism about negotiations over US debt ceiling underpin USD, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers occupy driver’s seat amid US debt ceiling woes, PMIs eyed - May 22, 2023
- How much is gold per ounce? - May 22, 2023
- Global shares rise on hopes of US debt ceiling deal, gold eases - May 22, 2023