Gold price attempts another run toward the $1,900 mark. Nevertheless, XAU/USD bulls seem to lack conviction on the road to recovery, as FXSTreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes. Bearish bi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD prints three-day uptrend beyond $1,870 support – Confluence Detector - February 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers still have the upper hand - February 8, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices open higher in early trade - February 8, 2023