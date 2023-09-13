The US CPI is seen rising 3.6% YoY in August, up from a 3.2% clip reported in July. The annual Core CPI inflation is set to fall to 4.3% in the reported month, compared with a 4.7% increase in July. On a monthly basis, US CPI is likely to rise 0.6% in August while the core figure is expected to hold steady at 0.2%.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)