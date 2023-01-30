Gold price has sensed selling interest around $1,930.00 as a risk-off profile has emerged. Rising yields on US Treasuries have provided a cushion to the US Dollar Index. US firms are hoping for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD senses hurdles around $1,930 as market mood sours, yields extend gains - January 29, 2023
- Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off - January 29, 2023
- Gold Prices Hit Record High, How Should Investors Approach It? Quantum AMC’s Ghazal Jain EXCLUSIVE - January 29, 2023