Gold re-attempts the upside above $1,800 amid risk-aversion. Omicron fears, US fiscal worries sap investors’ confidence. Gold bulls will keep targeting strong resistance around $1,815. Despite the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to retest key $1,815 supply zone amid risk-aversion - December 20, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Glitter returns as investors turn risk-shy on policy, inflation worries; resistance at Rs 48,800 - December 20, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 3-week high as Omicron uncertainties lift appeal - December 20, 2021