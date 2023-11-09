Gold price licks its wounds but remains vulnerable ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech. US Dollar struggles with US Treasury bond yields amid a mixed market sentiment. Gold price eyes 200-day SMA amid ascending triangle breakdown and bearish RSI.
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
