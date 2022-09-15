Gold price falls for the third straight, As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, XAU/USD is. XAU/USD awaits Thursday’s close to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to test the 2022 lows of $1,681 once again - September 15, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD breaks key support below $1,700 ahead of US Retail Sales - September 15, 2022
- Gold price today: Yellow metal falls to lowest since February 15 amid gains in Indian market - September 15, 2022