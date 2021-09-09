Gold price is nursing losses near two-week lows of $1782. The $1,775 area holds the key for XAU/USD bulls, as FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes. See – Gold Price Forecast: Time …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 09 September 2021: Gold prices falling rapidly, cheaper by nearly Rs 9,300 from record highs - September 9, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sets the stage for further losses towards $1,750 - September 9, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD falls to near two-week lows, nears $1,780 - September 9, 2021