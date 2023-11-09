Gold prices rebound sharply from weekly lows, marking a 0.43% increase as traders digest the latest U.S. jobless claims report. A divided Federal Reserve and the anticipation of Chairman Powell’s speech keep investors on edge, with a dovish tilt currently …
