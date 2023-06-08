Gold price (XAU/USD) has shown a sharp run after the release of higher-than-expected United States weekly jobless claims data. The precious metal has jumped to near $1,960.00 as the US Department of Labor reported a significant jump in the initial claims by 28K to 261K for the week ending June 02 while the street was anticipating a figure of 235K.
