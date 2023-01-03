Gold price (XAU/USD) has shifted into a sideways auction profile after recovery from the crucial support around $1,828.00 in the late New York session. Earlier, the precious metal slipped sharply after failing to kiss the critical resistance of $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD shows volatility contraction near $1,840, FOMC minutes eyed - January 3, 2023
- TSX starts 2023 with a gain as gold prices climb - January 3, 2023
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts 2023 with a gain as gold prices climb - January 3, 2023