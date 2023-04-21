Gold price dives on a surprisingly positive US S&P Global PMIs. Improvement in business activity in the US bolstered the US Dollar. The US Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 bps at the May meeting – FedWatch Tool.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Investing in gold? Look for these 3 things - April 21, 2023
- Gold Down Over 1%; US Composite PMI Rises In April - April 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sinks below $2,000 as US PMIs improve and recession fears fade - April 21, 2023