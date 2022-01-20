Yields rebounded following Biden’s speech supporting Powell, warning Russia and rejecting peace with China. PBOC action, risk catalysts will entertain traders ahead of second-tier US data, previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits at two-month highs of $1,845 despite firmer yields - January 19, 2022
- Commodities round-up: Crude oil price near 7-year high; gold, silver back in action - January 19, 2022
- Ground Breakers: Gold hits top price since November, LNG boom drives record quarter at Woodside - January 19, 2022