Gold price shifted negatively as time for the US Federal Reserve decision approaches. ADP Employment Change was lower than estimates; would it be a prelude for Friday’s NFP? US factory activity in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides below $1930, erasing its earlier gains ahead of FOMC’s decision - February 1, 2023
- Gold firms as dollar slips in run-up to Fed decision - February 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Buyers looking for a reason to add longs - February 1, 2023