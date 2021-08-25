Update: Gold extended the previous day’s modest pullback from near three-week tops and edged lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The retracement slide dragged the commodity back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides further below $1,800 mark amid a modest USD strength - August 25, 2021
- VIDEO — Paul de Sousa: Not Fussed About Gold Price, This is a Long-term Hold - August 25, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Upside risks remain intact for XAU/USD - August 25, 2021