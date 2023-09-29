Gold price attempt to recover from the recent losses after moderate US data. The pullback in US Treasury yields put pressure on the US Dollar. US Core PCE is due on Friday, expected to reduce from 4.2% to 3.9%. Gold price snaps a four-day losing streak …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD snaps a losing streak around $1,870 , focus on US Core PCE - September 28, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on September 29: Check latest rates in your city today - September 28, 2023
- Costco is selling gold bars: How much do they cost and how can you buy them? - September 28, 2023