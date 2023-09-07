Gold price trades higher despite firmer US Dollar (USD). Upbeat US Treasury yields support the Greenback’s run-up. China-linked fear weighs on the price of bright metal. Gold price snaps five-day losing streak, trading higher around $1,920, up by 0.20% …
