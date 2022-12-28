Gold price extends pullback from six-month high, renews intraday low of late. Easing optimism surrounding China, fading recession woes in the US weigh on XAU/USD price. Holiday season, immediate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD snaps two-day uptrend above $1,800 amid mixed sentiment - December 28, 2022
- Gold holds tight range as investors await fresh cues - December 28, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 54,710; silver at Rs 72,300 per kilo - December 28, 2022