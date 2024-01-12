Gold price rallied sharply on Friday, spurred by a risk-off impulse due to tensions arising around the Red Sea, as the US and the UK retaliated against Houthi’s attack on a US ship on Thursday. Therefore, XAU/USD’s refreshed five-day highs at around $2062, and trades at $2045, up 0.70%.
