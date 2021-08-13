Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stabilizes near $1,750 on steady USD

Gold remains on track to close flat on Thursday. Key technical levels remain intact as XAU/USD waits for the next significant catalyst. Gold could extend its rebound if it manages to clear $1,760.
