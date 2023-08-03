Gold price ticks higher during the Asian session on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day’s decline to the $1,933-$1,932 region, or a three-week low. The XAU/USD currently trades with a mild positive bias around the $1,937-$1,938 area, up nearly 0.20% for the day, though any meaningful appreciating move still seems elusive.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)