Gold price is eyeing more weakness to near $1,900.00 after an inventory distribution breakdown. Higher US labor cost data could shrug off Fed’s policy tightening pause rumors ahead. S&P500 has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stares $1,900 as Fed rate pause rumors might offset post-US NFP - February 2, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears take on critical structure after European Central Bank meeting - February 2, 2023
- Gold settles lower, down from a 9-month intraday high after latest Fed rate hike - February 2, 2023