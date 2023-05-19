Elsewhere, the latest speeches from US President Joe Biden and Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy keeps markets hopeful of witnessing no default of the US in paying its government debt. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays bearish as US debt ceiling talks, Fed Chair Powell’s speech loom - May 18, 2023
- Gold prices at lowest since March as dollar rises and U.S. debt-ceiling deal looks ‘doable’ - May 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye downside continuation to key support - May 18, 2023