Gold Price (XAU/USD) pares intraday losses, after posting a two-week uptrend, as the key week comprising the top-tier central bank announcements and US inflation data loom. That said, the market’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays below $1,970 hurdle as the Fed week begins – Confluence Detector - June 12, 2023
- Gold, Silver Trade Lower On June 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - June 12, 2023
- Gold price range-bound since May as natural gas, silver soar 3% last week; US Fed verdict, US CPI eyed for cues - June 12, 2023