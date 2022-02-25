Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays firmer around $1,910 as traders guess Russia’s next move

Gold price retreats from $1878.10 but may find offers near $1,908 as investors’ risk appetite expands. The expectations of an aggressive monetary policy have underpinned the greenback against gold.
