Gold price rebounds on Friday as the US Dollar retreats, despite higher US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish Federal Reserve and European Central Bank smash Gold price on Thursday. United States S&P …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays hopeful above $1,770 amid an impending Bull Cross - December 15, 2022
- Gold set for weekly loss on hawkish Fed - December 15, 2022
- Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,530 - December 15, 2022