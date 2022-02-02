Gold price wavers in a familiar range, but the downside appears favored. The USD correction is saving the day for gold bulls ahead of key event risks. Gold’s path of least resistance appears down, US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays on thin ice around $1,800 ahead of key events – Confluence Detector - February 2, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides further below $1,800, US ADP eyed for fresh impetus - February 2, 2022
- Gold nudged off $1,800 level as improved risk appetite counters lower yields - February 2, 2022