Gold is trading below the prior day’s close and eyes are on the downside. Update: After testing the high near $1,806 gold prices quickly retreated below $1,800 on Wednesday where it currently hovers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,800, US data eyed - September 15, 2021
- Gen Z loves chunky gold chain necklaces and these are our favorites - September 15, 2021
- Two Analysts See Positives in E2 Gold’s Hemlo-Like Project - September 15, 2021