Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steadies above $1,800, additional gains are likely

Update: Following the strong rally witnessed in the early trading hours of the American session on Monday, the XAU/USD pair seems to have steadied above $1,800. At the time of press, gold was up 1.25 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures settle back above $1,800 as U.S. dollar retreats - August 23, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally as the Dollar Drops - August 23, 2021
- Why Gold Is A “Massive Buying Opportunity” Right Now – Livermore - August 23, 2021