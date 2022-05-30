Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steady above the 20-DMA above $1850

Gold begins the week on a positive tone, up by some 0.20%. Holiday in the US to keep prices within a tighter range amid a busy US economic calendar week. Fed’s Waller support 50 bps hikes for “several …
