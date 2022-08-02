A goodish USD bounce from a multi-week low is acting as a headwind for the commodity. Gold builds on last week’s bullish breakout momentum through the $1,745-$1,750 resistance zone and gains traction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sticks to gains near multi-week high, around $1,780 area - August 2, 2022
- Here’s what Wall Street expects from Fortitude Gold’s earnings - August 2, 2022
- Miner Fresnillo’s half-year profit slumps on lower gold output - August 2, 2022