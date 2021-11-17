Update: Gold regained some positive traction on Wednesday and reversed a part of the overnight sharp intraday pullback from over five-month highs. The XAU/USD held on to its modest gains heading into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes another run towards $1,900 - November 17, 2021
- Gold demand fizzles out as jewellers put off buying amid rising rising prices - November 17, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sticks to modest gains, lacks follow-through beyond $1,855 - November 17, 2021