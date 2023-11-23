Gold price is making a fresh run toward $2,000 amid fresh US Dollar weakness. Market optimism on a likely end to the Fed tightening cycle is weighing on the US Dollar and US Treasury bond yields. Gold price eyes more gains amid a Bull Cross but a fresh …
