Gold price clings to 50 DMA hurdle amid pre-US inflation cautious trading. Big Fed rate hike bets remain in play while investors assess recession risks. XAUUSD buyers need softer US CPI for a big …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold subdued as investors focus on U.S. inflation data - August 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggle with 50 DMA set to continue ahead of US inflation - August 9, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices steady ahead of US inflation data - August 9, 2022