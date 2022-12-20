Gold price remains mildly bid despite the US Dollar’s latest rebound. BOJ-linked slump in equities, bonds underpin Gold’s safe-haven buying. Headlines surrounding China, global recession also probe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles below $1,800 on firmer yields - December 20, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds toward $1,800 amid US Dollar sell-off - December 20, 2022
- Gold prices slip further below $1,800 as rate hike fears weigh - December 20, 2022