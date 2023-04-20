Geopolitical concerns about China, Russia weigh on XAU/USD price. Inflation woes propel United States Treasury bond yields, US Dollar and provide headwind to Gold Price. Central bankers, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impetus ahead of Friday’s Purchasing Managers Indexes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles even as geopolitical, inflation fears propel US Dollar, yields - April 20, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, April 20, 2023: Precious metals record dip on MCX | Check latest rates here - April 20, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease with cenbank rate moves in focus - April 20, 2023