Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday … This, along with a bombardment of Fed speak and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles for direction, remains confined in a range
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday … This, along with a bombardment of Fed speak and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further …