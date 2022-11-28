Gold price has shifted into an inventory adjustment after a sheer decline amid a downbeat market mood. The USD Index is aiming to smash the 107.00 hurdle amid an improvement in safe-haven’s appeal. Fed’s Mester needs more good inflation reports for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits near daily high, around $1,755 amid weaker US Dollar - November 29, 2022
- Gold gains ground as dollar pulls back - November 29, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Traders Shrug Off Hawkish Fed Comments; Focus on Drop in China COVID Cases - November 29, 2022