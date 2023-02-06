Gold price attracts some buyers near the $1,860 region, or a nearly four-week low touched earlier this Monday and sticks to its modest gains through the first half of the European session. The XAU/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce from multi-week low - February 6, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold claws back some ground after steep losses - February 6, 2023
- Gold-for-Oil deal: Fuel prices to reduce by March – NPA - February 6, 2023